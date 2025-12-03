Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs ENG 2nd Test Match Live In India?

Australia's Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne leave the field after winning the Perth Test against England | Image: AP

Ashes 2025: Steven Smith-led Australia will lock horns with Ben Stokes' England in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series, at The Gabba in Brisbane, from Thursday, December 4.

The match between Australia and England will kick off at 9:30 AM IST.

Currently, Australia are leading 1-0 over England in the ongoing Ashes 2025 series after a dominating eight-wicket win in Perth Stadium.

Earlier in the first Test match of the series, Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 10-wicket haul at the Perth Stadium. In the first innings, Starc picked seven wickets; later, the Australian pacer claimed three wickets in the second innings.

The first Test match of the series ended in just two days after Travis Head's explosive knock. During the run chase, Travis Head played a 123-run knock from 83 balls at a strike rate of 148.19. During Australia's second innings, Head smashed 16 fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

Australia vs England, 2nd Test Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Australia vs England, 2nd Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 2nd Test match will be played on Thursday, December 4.

What time will the Australia vs England, 2nd Test match get underway?

The Australia vs England, 2nd Test match will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England, 2nd Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 2nd Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 2nd Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 2nd Test match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England, 2nd Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England, 2nd Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (Wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir.