'It Doesn't Hold Too Much Fear': Ben Stokes Issues A Fiery Response To Australia Ahead of Pink Ball Test

England will hope to prove their doubters wrong when they face Australia in the second pink ball Test at the Gabba. Ben Stokes and Co. were inflicted with an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test and are trailing 1-0 in the five-match series currently.

England Captain Ben Stokes Exudes Confidence Ahead of Pink Ball Test

The day and night Test match at the Gabba is expected to offer a new kind of challenge to this English side, who are under severe pressure to deliver. Only Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope had the experience of playing in a pink ball Test match, which further makes it difficult for the visitors. Root tops the list with 207 runs from 6 innings at an average of 34.50.

Despite all the factors, captain Ben Stokes remains confident that they don't hold any fear against Australia. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Many teams have gone to the Gabba and lost to Australia. But this is a brand new outfit. Lots of guys are on their first Ashes tour, so this is going to be a new experience for them. So no, it doesn't hold too much fear. But you also understand that Australia know this is a very good ground for them and we're excited for that.”

Will Pat Cummins Return In 2nd Test?

Australia have a standout record in the pink ball Test, having lost just one match so far. They have won 13 out of the 14 matches they have been involved in so far. Added to that, there is a slight possibility that captain Pat Cummins might make a return to the second Test.

As per reports, Australia are sweating on the fitness of Cummins, who was ruled out of the first Test. Steve Smith led the team in his absence, but the fast bowler is in contention to return, and it is understood Australia will only name the team on match day.

