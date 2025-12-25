Australia vs England, Ashes 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test Match Live In India?

Australia's players celebrate after winning the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide | Image: AP

The annual Boxing Day tradition continues at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as Australia and England lock horns in the fourth Ashes Test match. The Aussies have already secured a series win with a 3-0 lead and have laid claim to the urn once again.

Australia are pumped with confidence as they arrive in Melbourne. England, on the other hand, will be keen to seek redemption as pride is on the line for the Ben Stokes-led Three Lions in a difficult red-ball tour while Down Under.

Australia have been the epitome of resilience and brilliance, with their depth performing beautifully. Despite missing out on key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, the hosts' bowling has been one of the most exceptional things to watch.

Led by Mitchell Starc, the Aussie bowling line-up was in top gear as they dismantled the England batters while in action. The batters also display sheer brilliance with off-the-hook outings with the bat and become a huge trouble for England.

The England Cricket team, on the other hand, are under intense pressure this time. Their batting collapse and inconsistency have marred their entire campaign so far. Controversies also surround the English players, as their mid-series break in Noosa turned out to be a nightmare for the cricketers.

Captain Ben Stokes has had a hard outing, and he will look to restore belief in the side despite the tough outings they have had so far.

Australia vs England, 4th Test Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Australia vs England, 4th Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 4th Test match will be played on Friday, December 26 to 30.

What time will the Australia vs England, 4th Test match get underway?

The Australia vs England, 4th Test match will get underway at 05:00 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England, 4th Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 4th Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in East Melbourne, Australia.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 4th Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 4th Test match will be live televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England, 4th Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England, 4th Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription in India.

Australia vs England, 4th Test: Playing XI & Squad

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett,⁠ ⁠Jacob Bethell, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c)⁠, ⁠Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks,⁠ ⁠Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue