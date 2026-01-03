Australia vs England, Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs ENG 5th Test Match Live In India?

The Ashes 2025-26 series will come to a head when Australia and England lock horns in the fifth and final Test match of the series. Hosts Australia have already clinched a series victory with a 3-1 lead and have claimed the urn. All they need to do is secure a win in the last test match and cap off the series on a high.

England Cricket, on the other hand, will look to restore some balance in the team and clinch back-to-back victories in the competition. The Ben Stokes-led Three Lions won the Boxing Day Test, and winning another match will be crucial for their confidence.

Australia and England Lock Horns For One Last Time In The Ashes Test Series

Australia will enter the final Ashes test with a boatload of confidence. In Pat Cummins' absence, Steve Smith will lead the side against a spirited England Cricket, led by Ben Stokes. With Sydney being a turning track, the team has highlighted the importance of spinners like Todd Murphy in the competition, which adds a fresh dimension to their bowling attack.

Batters like Travis Head and Steve Smith will be key for the side in the competition. From the bowling aspect, Mitchell Starc is expected to deliver once again with his seam-bowling brilliance. In Nathan Lyon's absence, Todd Murphy could play a crucial role in the competition.

The England Cricket team will be determined to push their controversial bazball approach. The Ben Stokes-led side has failed to deliver proper execution with the bat and has faltered against Australia's disciplined bowling outing.

Adapting to the surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be a challenge for the English cricketers, as it could offer proper spin and reverse swing as well.

The Sydney Test will have significant importance as it has been dubbed the Pink Test, which supports the McGrath Foundation's breast cancer awareness campaign.

Another big reason for the match to have symbolic weight is due to Usman Khawaja, as it would be his farewell test match. The Aussie opener will call time from International cricket following the Sydney Pink Test.

Australia vs England, 5th Test Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Australia vs England, 5th Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 5th Test match will be played on Friday, January 4 to 8, 2026.

What time will the Australia vs England, 5th Test match get underway?

The Australia vs England, 5th Test match will get underway at 05:00 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England, 5th Test match be played?

The Australia vs England, 5th Test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Moore Park, Sydney, Australia.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 5th Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Australia vs England, 5th Test match will be live televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England, 5th Test match in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England, 5th Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription in India.

Australia vs England, 5th Test: Squad

England's XII-Man Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.