Ruturaj Gaikwad Overtakes Virat Kohli, Cements World-Record Feat In Latest Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing

India's Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the first one-day international match against South Africa in JSCA International stadium, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Ruturaj Gaikwad has made history while performing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Maharashtra Cricket. The Indian cricketer has secured the record for having the highest batting average by an Indian cricketer in the List-A format, surpassing Virat Kohli in the process.

In the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Maharashtra and Mumbai, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered a solid batting effort against Mumbai Cricket in the List-A domestic competition. A sublime batting performance has helped Gaikwad make history in the process.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Eclipses Virat Kohli In Major Feat In List-A Cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad has officially surpassed Virat Kohli to register the highest batting average by an Indian cricketer in List-A cricket. Following his firm batting performance against Mumbai Cricket, the Maharashtra captain registered an average of 57.69.

The Indian cricketer narrowly surpassed Virat Kohli, who currently averages at 57.67. In the overall list, Ruturaj Gaikwad is now positioned at number three, while Virat Kohli follows him in the fourth position.

Retired Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara stands in the number five position with an average of 57.01.

Currently, former Australian cricketer Michael Bevan is in the top spot with an average of 57.86. English middle-order batter Sam Hain is in the number two spot with an average of 57.76 in List-A cricket.

Check Out The Cricketers With The Highest Career Batting Average In List A Cricket

S. No Player's Name Career Span Matches Played Batting Average 01 Michael Bevan 1989-2006 427 57.86 02 Sam Hain 2013-2023 64 57.76 03 Ruturaj Gaikwad 2017-2026* 97 57.69 04 Virat Kohli 2006-2025 344 57.67 05 Cheteshwar Pujara 2006-2023 130 57.01

Maharashtra Seals Commanding Victory Over Mumbai In VHT 2025-26

After opting to bat first, Maharashtra started things in dominant fashion. Openers Prithvi Shaw (71) and Arshin Kulkarni (114) delivered a 140-run stand, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued the onslaught with a brilliant 66 of 52 in the competition.

Rahul Tripathi delivered a brief 23-run cameo, while Ranmakrishna Ghosh delivered a solid 27-ball 64* in the competition. Wicketkeeper-batter Nikhil Naik scored nine, with Maharashtra Cricket posting a competitive 366 in the competition.

Mumbai had a rather shaky start, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal falling for just three, while Misheer Khan was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Angkrish Raghuvanshi put up a solid knock, scoring 92 off 88 in a significant rescue effort.

Siddhesh Lad also delivered a firm 41-ball 52, while Shams Mulani put up 24. Tanush Kotian remained unbeaten at 36, but Mumbai fell significantly short as they were bowled out in the 42nd over.