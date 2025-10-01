Australia vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The AUS-W v NZ-W WC Game

Alyssa Healy's Australia are all set to defend their title of being world champions as they open their campaign against Sophie Devine's New Zealand. The 'White Ferns' are the current T20 World Champions, and they will like to add another world title in order to cement their dominance in white-ball cricket. The 'White Ferns' last won the title in 2000, and since then they have been searching for their second World Cup trophy.

Australia, on the other hand, received a massive setback as they lost Grace Harris to a calf strain that ruled her out of the World Cup. The Aussies will be very well versed with the conditions at their disposal as they played a full-fledged ODI series against India prior to the World Cup. Australia are the favourites to win their eighth title, but they will be up against a very strong New Zealand side in the first game of their campaign.

Australia vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The AUS-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

At what time will the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The AUS-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The AUS-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports network will live telecast the AUS-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The AUS-W v NZ-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.

What are the squads for the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match?