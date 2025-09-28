Updated 28 September 2025 at 13:09 IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: From, Venues, Fixtures, Prize Money And Live Streaming Details To Past Winners, Here's Everything You Need To Know
The ICC Women's World Cup starts on September 30, 2025. Australia are the defending champions and they will be looking to win their eighth ODI World Cup title
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup starts with India taking on Sri Lanka on September 30, 2025. England have won the title four times, Australia have won the title seven times, and New Zealand have won the Women's ODI World Cup one time. Harmanpreet Kaur's India will fancy their chances of winning the World Cup for the first time and that too in front of their home crowd. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here's A Look At The Prize Money
The total prize money is $13.88 million, which has remarkably increased 297% from the previous edition that was held in 2022 in New Zealand. The winners will be handed $4.48 million, and the runners-up will receive $2.24 million.
ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav's India Continue Their All-Round Dominate In ICC T20I Rankings, Three Star Indian Players Reclaim The 'Numero Uno' Position
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here Are The Past Winners
- 1973: England
- 1978: Australia
- 1982: Australia
- 1988: Australia
- 1993: England
- 1997: Australia
- 2000: New Zealand
- 2005: Australia
- 2009: England
- 2013: Australia
- 2017: England
- 2022: Australia
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here's A Look At The Venues
- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
- ACA Stadium, Guwahati
- Holkar Stadium, Indore
- ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag
- R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here Are The Fixtures
- September 30: India vs Sri Lanka at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 1: Australia vs New Zealand at Indore from 3:00 PM IST
- October 3: South Africa vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 4: Sri Lanka vs Australia at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 5: India vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 6: England vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 7: Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 9: India vs England at Indore from 3:00 PM IST
- October 10: Australia vs Bangladesh at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 11: South Africa vs New Zealand at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 12: India vs Australia at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 13: Pakistan vs England at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 14: Sri Lanka vs South Africa at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 15: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 16: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Indore from 3:00 PM IST
- October 17: Australia vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 18: England vs Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 19: India vs New Zealand at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 20: Bangladesh vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 21: Australia vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 22: England vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 23: India vs Bangladesh at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 29: Semi-final 1 at Guwahati / Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 30: Semi-final 2 at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- November 2: Final at Navi Mumbai or Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elusive T20I Lists, Here Are The Records Made During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Game
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here Are The Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
The Women's World Cup will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches can be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 28 September 2025 at 13:09 IST