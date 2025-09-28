ICC Women's World Cup 2025: From, Venues, Fixtures, Prize Money And Live Streaming Details To Past Winners, Here's Everything You Need To Know

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup starts with India taking on Sri Lanka on September 30, 2025. England have won the title four times, Australia have won the title seven times, and New Zealand have won the Women's ODI World Cup one time. Harmanpreet Kaur's India will fancy their chances of winning the World Cup for the first time and that too in front of their home crowd. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here's A Look At The Prize Money

The total prize money is $13.88 million, which has remarkably increased 297% from the previous edition that was held in 2022 in New Zealand. The winners will be handed $4.48 million, and the runners-up will receive $2.24 million.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here Are The Past Winners

1973: England

England 1978: Australia

Australia 1982: Australia

Australia 1988: Australia

Australia 1993: England

England 1997: Australia

Australia 2000: New Zealand

New Zealand 2005: Australia

Australia 2009: England

England 2013: Australia

Australia 2017: England

England 2022: Australia

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here's A Look At The Venues

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here Are The Fixtures

September 30: India vs Sri Lanka at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST October 1: Australia vs New Zealand at Indore from 3:00 PM IST

Australia vs New Zealand at Indore from 3:00 PM IST October 3: South Africa vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

South Africa vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST October 4: Sri Lanka vs Australia at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST October 5: India vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST October 6: England vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST

England vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST October 7: Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST October 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST October 9: India vs England at Indore from 3:00 PM IST

India vs England at Indore from 3:00 PM IST October 10: Australia vs Bangladesh at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST

Australia vs Bangladesh at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST October 11: South Africa vs New Zealand at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST

South Africa vs New Zealand at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST October 12: India vs Australia at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST

India vs Australia at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST October 13: Pakistan vs England at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs England at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST October 14: Sri Lanka vs South Africa at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs South Africa at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST October 15: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST October 16: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Indore from 3:00 PM IST

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Indore from 3:00 PM IST October 17: Australia vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST

Australia vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST October 18: England vs Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST

England vs Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST October 19: India vs New Zealand at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST

India vs New Zealand at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST October 20: Bangladesh vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST October 21: Australia vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

Australia vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST October 22: England vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST

England vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST October 23: India vs Bangladesh at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST October 29: Semi-final 1 at Guwahati / Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

Semi-final 1 at Guwahati / Colombo from 3:00 PM IST October 30: Semi-final 2 at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST

Semi-final 2 at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST November 2: Final at Navi Mumbai or Colombo from 3:00 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Here Are The Broadcast And Live Streaming Details