Updated 12 August 2025 at 11:07 IST

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Cricket Match on Live TV and Streaming

Australia and South Africa will clash in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at Darwin on Tuesday (August 12). Get all the live telecast information of the match here.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
The 2nd AUS v SA T20I takes place at Darwin.
The 2nd AUS v SA T20I takes place at Darwin.

The three-match T20I series between South Africa and Australia continues on Tuesday (August 12) as the 2nd T20I of the three-match series gets underway. Hosts Australia won the first match of the series by 17 runs and a win in the 2nd game will seal the AUS vs SA series in their favour. 

However, South Africa are no pushovers in the format and have a formidable bowling attack as well as a power-packed batting line-up that could serve them well on the kind of batting-friendly pitches dished out in Australia for white-ball cricket. 

Here we take a look at the live broadcast details for the match, including how to watch the game on live TV and live streaming if you are in the Indian subcontinent. 

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Where will the Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match of the series be played?

The Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

When will the Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match of the series be played?

The 2nd T20I match of the series between Australia and South Africa will take place on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday).

What time will the Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match of the series start?

The 2nd T20I match of the series between Australia and South Africa will start at 2:45 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match of the series on live TV?

Live telecast of the 2nd T20I match of the series between Australia and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you livestream the Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I match of the series?

The 2nd T20I match of the series between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. 

Published By : Shayne Dias

Published On: 12 August 2025 at 11:07 IST