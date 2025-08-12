Pakistan Given Reality Check Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Trouble Mounts For Mohammad Rizwan's Men After West Indies Level Three-Match ODI Series

Updated 12 August 2025 at 10:57 IST
PAK vs WI: Pakistan's woes in white-ball cricket refuse to die down anytime soon. Despite multiple leadership changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and their cricket team, their players have failed to give their best on the field, and there is clearly a lack of vision. Many former Pakistan cricket players have called out the diminishing quality of the cricket team and the PCB's inability to turn things around, but nothing seems to have changed with the Asia Cup around the corner.
Pakistan's lackluster and dismal show in One Day International cricket is nothing new. Despite being an unpredictable team, Mohammed Rizwan and his men have continued to underperform in the fifty-over format for a very long time now. Not to forget the fact that Pakistan had a group stage exit from the Champions Trophy that was played earlier this year. They lost two out of their three matches, and one game ended as a no result.
Pakistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The Mohammed Rizwan-led side were defeated in the second One Day International of the series, and as a result, they have now dropped down to the fifth place in the One Day International (ODI) standings. Pakistan currently have 102 rating points to their name, just one less than Sri Lanka who have 103 points. West Indies are in the ninth spot, and it puts them in a bracket which will ensure that they qualify for the 2027 World Cup.
West Indies had won the toss, and they put Pakistan in to bat first. The plan worked well for the home team, who bundled Pakistan out for 171 runs. Riding high on skipper Sherfane Rutherford's knock of 45 from 33 balls and Shai Hope's knock of 32 off 35 balls, the home team chased down the total before the 35th over.
