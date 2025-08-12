Pakistan Given Reality Check Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Trouble Mounts For Mohammad Rizwan's Men After West Indies Level Three-Match ODI Series

PAK vs WI: Pakistan's woes in white-ball cricket refuse to die down anytime soon. Despite multiple leadership changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and their cricket team, their players have failed to give their best on the field, and there is clearly a lack of vision. Many former Pakistan cricket players have called out the diminishing quality of the cricket team and the PCB's inability to turn things around, but nothing seems to have changed with the Asia Cup around the corner.

Pakistan Drop Down In ODI Rankings

Latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings | Image: icc.com

Pakistan's lackluster and dismal show in One Day International cricket is nothing new. Despite being an unpredictable team, Mohammed Rizwan and his men have continued to underperform in the fifty-over format for a very long time now. Not to forget the fact that Pakistan had a group stage exit from the Champions Trophy that was played earlier this year. They lost two out of their three matches, and one game ended as a no result.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The Mohammed Rizwan-led side were defeated in the second One Day International of the series, and as a result, they have now dropped down to the fifth place in the One Day International (ODI) standings. Pakistan currently have 102 rating points to their name, just one less than Sri Lanka who have 103 points. West Indies are in the ninth spot, and it puts them in a bracket which will ensure that they qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

Shai Hope And Sherfane Rutherford Stun Pakistan