Big Selection Headache For Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar, The Race For Vice Captaincy Heats Up As India Prepare For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: After India's heroics in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, it is now time for Gautam Gambhir's team to shift focus to the white-ball tournaments. Asia Cup 2025 is right around the corner, and it will be the first step of the Indian Team's road to World T20, which is scheduled to be played next year. Coach Gambhir already won an ICC Trophy (Champions Trophy) earlier this year, and he will be eyeing to win yet another world event that is to be played next year.
Indian cricket is in a phase of transition following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20I and Test format, and lots of youngsters have been featuring for India in the shortest and the longest format of the game. The Indian T20I team looks more or less settled under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. India are yet to lose a T20I series after Suryakumar Yadav took over as the skipper of the T20I team, and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) might be reluctant to make any changes to the team.
According to a report in PTI, there is a tussle between Shubman Gill and Axar Patel for the vice-captaincy role in the Indian cricket team. Not to forget the fact that Shubman Gill wasn't included in the T20I side for the past couple of series, and even if he ends up being picked in the Asia Cup squad, he might not find a place for himself in the starting eleven.
Axar Patel, on the other hand, has been India's go-to all-rounder in the shortest format of the game, and he was also a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2024. Axar was appointed as Delhi Capitals' captain earlier this year and did a stunning job with the team. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar have some big calls to take, and it will decide the course that the Indian T20I team wants to take in the near future.
Sanju Samson has delivered as India's opener in the T20I format, and he is expected to keep his place in the Asia Cup too. The Indian team also needs a reserve wicketkeeper-batsman, which will either be Dhruv Jurel or Jitesh Sharma. Jurel kept wickets for India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in Rishabh Pant's absence, whereas Jitesh Sharma had a fantastic time with the bat and the gloves in the IPL while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
