Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Cricket Match Live

Aus vs SA, 3rd T20I: If it was Tim David in the first T20I, it was Dewald Brevis in the second and now we are set for a mouthwatering third and final T20I. It will be a mouthwatering game as both sides would be eyeing a series win. Spin is likely to play a huge factor and hence Josh Hazlewood could earn a break if Matthew Kuhnemann is picked as a second spinner. The hosts may stick to the same XI or may be include an extra spinning option in George Linde.

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

Where will the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match of the series be played?

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns.

When will the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match of the series be played?

The 3rd T20I match of the series between Australia and South Africa will take place on August 16, 2025 (Saturday).

What time will the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match of the series start?

The 3rd T20I match of the series between Australia and South Africa will start at 2:45 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match of the series on live TV?

Live telecast of the 3rd T20I match of the series between Australia and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you livestream the Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I match of the series?