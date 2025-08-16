Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer in India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025? Harbhajan Singh's Predicted XI Defies BCCI Stand

Asia Cup 2025: Speculations are rife over who would make the Asia Cup 2025 squad and who would miss it. Amid all this talk, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is taking their time in announcing the squad for the mega-event. They are supposedly waiting for fitness clearances before announcing the squad. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed his playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 and there are too many surprises. The Indian board has almost confirmed that there will not be a change in the Top-five which does not feature Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, but Harbhajan's XI has them both.

‘ T20 format is not just about hitting the ball’

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh. KL Rahul is a name that I didn't take. He can also be a very, very good option since I am not putting any other keeper. KL can be another option. One of him or Rishabh Pant should be there," Harbhajan told TOI.

"You need to understand that the T20 format is not just about hitting the ball, and if Shubman Gill decides to hit, he is no less than anybody else. The type of batter that he is, he has a solid game. He has strong basics and can score all around the ground, whatever the format is. If you look at the IPL, he has scored runs every season. He wears the Orange Cap on his head, and that doesn't come to you, just like that. It is not like he bats at a 120 strike rate; he bats at a strike rate of 160, 150 strike rate," the former India spinner said.

India Squad Announcement

As per multiple reports, the BCCI will announce the Indian squad on August 19.