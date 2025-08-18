Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 1st ODI Match in India on Live TV and Live Streaming

Kagiso Rabada gestures to Mitchell Marsh after dismissing him during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Darwin | Image: AAPImage via AP

Fans of cricket around the world will be excited to watch the three-match ODI series between Australia and South Africa, which comes right off the heels of what was a very entertaining three-match T20I series between the two sides.

There are always fireworks when the two teams meet and their clashes in the 50 over format is expected to be no different, given the kind of quality both teams possess in their squads.

The three-match T20I series was won 2-1 by the hosts Australia, but South Africa proved more than worthy opponents and that is expected to continue in the ODI series as well.

In this article, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the 1st ODI of the AUS vs SA series - including where to watch the AUS v SA series on live TV and live streaming in India.

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday (August 19).

What time will the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match get underway?

The Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI will get underway at 10 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match in India?