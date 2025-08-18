Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 1st ODI Match in India on Live TV and Live Streaming

Updated 18 August 2025 at 21:01 IST
Fans of cricket around the world will be excited to watch the three-match ODI series between Australia and South Africa, which comes right off the heels of what was a very entertaining three-match T20I series between the two sides.
There are always fireworks when the two teams meet and their clashes in the 50 over format is expected to be no different, given the kind of quality both teams possess in their squads.
The three-match T20I series was won 2-1 by the hosts Australia, but South Africa proved more than worthy opponents and that is expected to continue in the ODI series as well.
In this article, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the 1st ODI of the AUS vs SA series - including where to watch the AUS v SA series on live TV and live streaming in India.
The Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday (August 19).
The Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI will get underway at 10 AM IST.
The Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
The live TV telecast of the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
The live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
