Ex-Cricketer Endorses Jasprit Bumrah's Selection In India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: '...He Should Be There'

Asia Cup 2025: Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9 and will conclude on September 28th. The tournament opener will be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The upcoming tournament will consist of eight teams, and they will be divided into two groups, with four teams in each.

India have been placed in Group A, alongside Oman, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka stand in Group B.

The Men in Blue will kickstart their voyage in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10, against the UAE. The most-awaited match of the tournament will be played on September 14, when India will lock horns against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, in their second group fixture.

India will play their final group stage fixture on September 19, against Oman.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have still not announced the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, but there have been plenty of media reports that chief selector Ajit Agarkar will name the squad on Tuesday, August 19.

Former Cricketer Showers Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking to news agency ANI, former cricketer Aakash Chopra showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a 'generational talent'. He added that Bumrah should be included in India's squad, but only if he is available. Chopra further added that Bumrah should play the important matches in the eight-team tournament.

"He is a generational talent and one of the best that the world has ever seen. If he is available for the Asia Cup and he plays the games that matter, he should be there," Aakash Chopra said as quoted by ANI.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In T20s

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20I debut in 2016 against Australia. In the 20-over format for the Men in Blue, the 31-year-old has played 70 matches and 69 innings, picking 89 wickets at an economy rate of 6.27 and a bowling average of 17.74.