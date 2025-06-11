Australia vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Reminds BCCI To Prioritise WTC Final Over T20 Cricket: 'You've Got To Miss IPL'

Australia and South Africa will renew their rivalry in the World Test Championship final at Lord's Cricket Ground. The much-awaited Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 11.

Ravi Shastri Sends “IPL” A Message To BCCI Ahead Of WTC Final

India tasted defeat in the last two WTC finals against New Zealand and Australia, respectively. Ahead of the 2023 WTC finals, almost the entire Indian team were coming on the back of playing in the IPL, while some of the Australian players looked fresh and the likes of Steve Smith and Travis Head ran away with centuries in the ultimate Test.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels BCCI should have an option in place if India feature in the WTC final after IPL in the near future.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, “Let’s be realistic here. You’re not going to get those 20 days. And if that’s the case then you’ve got to miss IPL. So, the choice is yours, and it’s up to the establishment as well. I’m sure the BCCI will review this in the future, if a World Test Championship [final] is going to come after an IPL every time in the month of June, then for that season, if your team qualifies for the final, there should be certain clauses put to franchises."

Australia Bets Big On Marnus Labuschagne In WTC Final

Both Australia and South Africa have been at their best in the ongoing WTC cycle. The Aussies will play to defend their WTC title, but their opening conundrum remains a burning question. Marnus Labuschagne has been preferred over Sam Konstas to partner Usman Khawaja at the top. But the former world No. 1 has endured a rough patch and hasn't opened the batting for Australia in Test cricket.