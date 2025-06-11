'Very Difficult To Predict': Clive Lloyd Highlights The Biggest Worry Which Might Disrupt The AUS vs SA WTC 2025 Final

WTC 2025 Final: The tale of West Indies' domination in the 1970s and '80s can't be completed without the mention of the legendary Clive Lloyd. A leader with a brain built for cricket and with an eye for talent, Lloyd's West Indies were terrifying for other teams to face in the '70s and '80s. Clive Lloyd also holds the distinction of being the first skipper to win an ODI World Cup (1975) and to defend it (1979) in consecutive years. The Lord's Cricket Ground has been a witness to many iconic cricket matches, and a few of its chapters feature Lloyd's West Indies and their two World Cup wins.

The 'Home of Cricket' is gearing up for yet another blockbuster contest between Australia and South Africa in the World Test Championship Final. Australia are the defending champions of the WTC mace, whereas Temba Bavuma and his team will be appearing for the first time in the 'Ultimate Test'.

Clive Lloyd Expresses Concerns Over English Weather

Rain and England - this is something that has always bothered teams and players. Whenever there are matches played in England, the rain threat looms large, and this time around too, things are no different than they used to be. The International Cricket Council (ICC) does have a reserve day in place if things go haywire during the five-designated days, but more than the players and their skills, it is the weather that will dictate the proceedings of the World Test Championship.

Former Caribbean skipper and the winner of two ODI World Cups, Clive Lloyd, has given a blunt verdict on the English weather ahead of the South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 Final. 'I think Australia have got players of such experience. South Africa are doing quite well. I think it would be a good Test. Hope the weather holds, and so it is very difficult to predict,' said Lloyd on a video posted by the ICC on their social media handle.

Australia Eye To Retain The WTC Mace

The Aussies have a fair shot at history. The Aussies are eyeing a historic feat, and they can be the first team to defend the WTC mace and become the first team to win it twice in the history of the tournament.