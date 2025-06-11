WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins On The Verge Of Becoming Only The Third Captain After MS Dhoni And Ricky Ponting To Join Elusive List

WTC 2025 Final: Australia vs South Africa in the 'Ultimate Test' is something that the world has waited for with bated breath. The World Test Championship final will be played at the 'Home of Cricket', aka the Lord's Cricket Ground, and it promises to be a high-octane cricketing contest with two quality sides having a go at each other. Pat Cummins' Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa emerged as the two best teams of this cycle, and the WTC final promises to be a cracking affair.

Pat Cummins On The Verge Of Creating History

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has been nothing but clinical as the leader of the pack. Since his appointment as the skipper back in 2021, skipper Cummins has won the Ashes in 2021, retained it in 2023, and then went on to win the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. Skipper Cummins has been immaculate in his measures, and hence he has reaped sweet results for the Australian cricket team.

Pat Cummins has won two ICC trophies so far as the captain of the Australian cricket team, and he is on the hunt to win his third one. If Cummins manages to clinch the WTC mace, he will become only the third captain in the history of the sport to win three ICC trophies after MS Dhoni and Aussie legend Ricky Ponting.

ALSO READ | Australia Make Big Change To Playing XI For WTC 2025 Final, Marnus Labuschagne Likely To Play New Role Against South Africa

List Of Captains With Most ICC Trophies

Ricky Ponting: 4 (2003 ODI WC, 2007 ODI WC, 2006 CT, and 2009 CT)

4 (2003 ODI WC, 2007 ODI WC, 2006 CT, and 2009 CT) MS Dhoni: 3 (2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC, and 2013 CT)

3 (2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC, and 2013 CT) Clive Lloyd: 2 (1975 ODI WC and 1979 ODI WC)

2 (1975 ODI WC and 1979 ODI WC) Daren Sammy: 2 (2012 T20 WC and 2016 T20 WC)

2 (2012 T20 WC and 2016 T20 WC) Pat Cummins: 2 (2023 WTC and 2023 ODI WC)

2 (2023 WTC and 2023 ODI WC) Rohit Sharma: 2 (2024 T20 WC and 2025 CT)

Australia Look To Continue The Winning Momentum

Australia has been a force to reckon with in the longest format of the game lately. Pat Cummins' rampant Australian side beat India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year and claimed the prized silverware after 10 long years. This also enabled them to storm into the finals of the World Test Championship finals for the second consecutive time in the tournament's history.