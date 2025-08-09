Australia vs South Africa T20I Series: Here's All You Need To Know About Fixtures, Squads And LIVE Streaming Details

World Test Championship Final opponents Australia and South Africa return to action against each other. But this time, the format would be different as they will lock horns in limited-overs cricket.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, both sides are expected to get some game time before the coveted tournament and get used to the dynamics in a three-match T20I series.

Australia To Renew Rivalry With South Africa In T20I Cricket

Australia has had a positive run in the T20I format as they picked up a 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies. South Africa, on the other hand, is coming off a loss in the T20 tri-series final to New Zealand.

Mitchell Marsh, Australia's T20I skipper, has assured that he and Travis Head would be the team's top-order batters "for the foreseeable future."

South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, has formed a dynamic side with a balanced mix of veteran strength and young energy. The T20 World Cup runner-ups would be keen to find the momentum and consistency ahead of the ICC T20 spectacle in 2026.

Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20 series schedule

Australia vs South Africa 1st Match - August 10, Sunday

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Match - August 12, Tuesday

Australia vs South Africa 3rd Match - August 16, Saturday

Australia vs South Africa Full Squad For T20I Series

Australia Full Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

South Africa Full Squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the Australia vs South Africa T20I Series Take Place?

The first match of the Australia vs South Africa T20I Series will take place on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 02:45 PM IST, 06:45 PM local time.

Where Will the Australia vs South Africa T20I Series Take Place?

The first two matches of the Australia vs South Africa T20I Series will take place at the TIO Stadium in Marrara. The final T20I match will take place at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

How To Watch The Australia vs South Africa T20I Series Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs South Africa T20I Series live streaming on JioHotstar and FanCode with a subscription.