Sanju Samson Finally Responds Amid Rajasthan Royals Split Speculations: 'They Trusted Me Throughout'

Sanju Samson, the skipper for the Rajasthan Royals, has broken his silence amid rumours of seeking a formal trade from the franchise. The Indian cricketer has expressed gratitude to the team, saying that they allowed him to show his talent on a global stage.

Rumours have been rampant after tensions have been apparent between the Indian cricketer and the team management, suggesting issues between both parties.

Saju Samson Breaks Silence Amid Rajasthan Royals Trade Rumours

Rajasthan Royals failed to get the desired results as their performance was severely affected in the IPL 2025 season. The inaugural champions had a couple of positives in their campaign, but they could not reap the benefits as they were pushed to the bottom of the table.

The franchise did not have Sanju Samson for a significant part of their campaign, and reports also stated that the situation was tense between Samson and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Amid rampant speculation, Sanju Samson recently spoke about his time at the Rajasthan Royals, expressing that he was grateful to the team for providing him with a stage to showcase his talent and for trusting him throughout the process.

"Honestly, it has meant the world to me. A small child, coming from a village in Kerala, and wanting to show his talent…

"Rahul [Dravid] sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of. From that time, they trusted me throughout. The journey with RR has been really great, and I am very grateful to have been in a franchise like that. It really means a lot to me," Sanju Samson said while speaking to R Ashwin in the latest episode of Kutti Stories with Ash.

Sanju Samson Had Reportedly Sought A Formal Trade Before IPL Auction

According to Cricbuzz, Sanju Samson had "formally requested to be traded or released into the auction," suggesting that the differences have escalated on both sides.

For the Rajasthan Royals, losing out on a talent like Samson, who can lead the side towards championship glory, would be massive.

Sanju is a complete package for the team, with strong leadership qualities and exceptional wicket-keeping in the limited-overs format.