New Zealand’s Record Performance Against Zimbabwe Yields No Points In The WTC Standings – Here’s Why

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand stunned Zimbabwe in the second test match. The Kiwis sealed a superior triumph by an innings and 359 runs to sign off from the Zimbabwe Tour as an undefeated side.

New Zealand's win gained a lot of attention as it was one of their biggest ever in Test cricket. However, despite their dominant performance, the Kiwis would not reap the rewards of the win in the ICC 2025-27 WTC Points Table.

New Zealand Cannot Reap Benefit Of Their Record-Setting Win In WTC Standings

New Zealand wreaked havoc against a woeful Zimbabwe in the two-match Test series at Bulawayo. Mitchell Santner's men sealed a whitewash win in Test cricket and also made history.

The second test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe was incredibly significant as the visitors won it by an innings and 359 runs. The hosts struggled throughout the series and continued to look hapless in red-ball cricket.

But in terms of the ICC World Test Championship Standings, New Zealand could not reap the benefit of their win over Zimbabwe.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's 2-0 win in the Zimbabwe Test series. But their win did not count, and it shows that they are yet to play a Test match.

The reason behind it is that Zimbabwe is not one of the top nine teams in the World Test Championship standings.

Ever since the contest was established in 2019, the top nine teams as of March 31, 2018, were included in the list. Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies were the nine teams that made the cut.

Zimbabwe is a full member nation of the ICC, but the team has yet to enter the competition. Afghanistan and Ireland are yet to be part of the competition.

What Does The WTC Standings

As of now, WTC runner-up Australia is leading the charts after winning all three test matches against the West Indies and has 100.00 PCT. Sri Lanka stands at two with 66.67 points.

After the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Team India is at number three, with two wins, two losses and a draw. They now have 46.67 PCT to their name.

England Cricket stands at number four with the same number of wins, losses and draws as India. However, they were docked two points due to maintaining a slow over rate, which has taken their PCT to 43.33.