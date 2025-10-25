Updated 25 October 2025 at 12:53 IST
Australia vs South Africa Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The AUS-W v SA-W WC Game
Australia and South Africa both are at the top of the ICC Women's World Cup points table. Both these teams have qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing marquee tournament
Australia and South Africa both have qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. Both these teams will treat this clash as the dress rehearsal for the knockout clash. Whoever wins this clash will finish the group stage as table toppers. All eyes will be on Alyssa Healy, who might miss this clash in order to regain full fitness before the knockouts.
South Africa, on the other hand, will like to close out the group stage with a win against Australia, and it will be nothing less than a huge statement. After their loss to England in the first game, the Proteas registered five consecutive wins, and it has helped them seal a berth in the semis.
Australia vs South Africa Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details
When will the Australia vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The AUS-W v SA-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Saturday, October 25, 2025
At what time will the Australia vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?
- The AUS-W v SA-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the Australia vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The AUS-W v SA-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The Star Sports network will live telecast the AUS-W v SA-W Women's World Cup game
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The AUS-W v SA-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the Australia vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match?
- Australia: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham
- South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta
