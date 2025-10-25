'Get Some Form': Virat Kohli Gets Blunt Message From Ex-India Coach Ahead Of Third IND vs AUS ODI In Sydney

Virat Kohli, who has dominated Australian conditions throughout his career, hasn't been able to open his account across two ODIs that have been played 'Down Under'. The former India skipper scored two consecutive ducks, one of which came in Adelaide, a venue where he has scored a total of 975 runs across formats. The third and the final ODI of the series will be played in Sydney, and Virat Kohli will like to get some runs under his belt in order to silence his critics.

Ravi Shastri Sends Blunt Message To Virat Kohli

Fans and experts of the game stand divided on Virat Kohli's form and how he has played the two ODI matches so far. Many believe that the India vs Australia series will be Kohli's last dance, but he still has one more match to play in the ongoing series. Former India player and coach Ravi Shastri, while speaking on Fox Sports, said that the competition to secure a place in India's white-ball team is pretty tough.

"He’ll have to get some form pretty quickly. The competition for places is such in India in white-ball cricket, no one is going to relax, whether it’s Virat or Rohit or anyone in the team. It’s not going to be easy, there is competition," said the former India coach. India are 2-0 down in the series, and they need to turn things around in the Sydney game in order to avoid a clean sweep.

Australia have clearly looked like a better side in this series, and India will have to look at their plans, squad, and team composition for the ODI World Cup that will be played in 2027.

