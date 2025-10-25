WATCH: Virat Kohli Grabs Stunner At Square Leg, Ex-India Skipper's Jaw-Dropping Reflexes Leaves Matthew Short Stunned

Virat Kohli has had a very dismal series against Australia so far. The former India skipper is yet to open his account in the series as he was dismissed for two consecutive ducks. Virat Kohli's performance is being closely watched in this series, and he will want to score some big runs in the third and the final One Day International of this series that is being played in Sydney.

Australia have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, and India need to win the third and the final ODI at all cost to avoid a clean sweep.

Virat Kohli Pulls Off A Stunner In Sydney

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has always been known for his fitness and how he believes in being one of the best on the field. Despite being a once-in-a-generation batter, Virat Kohli has also given India memorable moments on the field. Age hasn't slowed the former India skipper down, and he demonstrated it in the ongoing third ODI between India and Australia.

Amid rumours of his retirement from international cricket, Virat Kohli silenced his critics with a superhuman effort while fielding at square leg. The ex-India skipper displayed his lightning-quick reflexes as he caught a ball off Short's bat, which was travelling nice and fast. The ball was hit with great power towards Kohli, and even he looked surprised after holding on to it.