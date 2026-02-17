Australia Waiting For 'Qudrat Ka Nizam'? Aakash Chopra Subtly Trolls Pakistan Indirectly During T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka played out of their skins to stage an upset by beating Australia in a group-stage match in Colombo on Monday in the ongoing T20 World Cup. It was Australia's second consecutive loss - first against Zimbabwe and then against the Lankans. Now, they are all but out of the Super 8 race, which is a surprise. Australia are usually unstoppable in ICC events.

‘They are waiting for kudrat ka nizam’

Now that Australia would be reliant on other results to make it through to the Super 8, Chopra said this usually happens with Pakistan.

"Australia's tata bye-bye is about to happen. They are waiting for kudrat ka nizam. That was our neighbor's job, but New Zealand's neighbors are doing that job now, because they lost to Zimbabwe and have lost to Sri Lanka. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland this afternoon, they (Australia) will play the last match only for formality against Oman," he said on his YouTube channel.

"You have won only one match. You can reach only four points. You can't even reach six. Your last match is against Oman for sure, but Zimbabwe are already sitting on four points and Sri Lanka have already qualified with six points. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland in Pallekele, that's it. They will reach six points and Australia can't reach six points," he observed.

Sri Lanka Are Through