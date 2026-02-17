Gautam Gambhir Gets Stunning IPL Offer From Rajasthan Royals; Can he Accept it While Being Team India Coach?

T20 World Cup: The Indian team is in the middle of their T20 World Cup campaign where they are the defending champions. Gautam Gambhir is the coach of the side and India has already won three out of three, ensuring themselves a berth in the Super 8 stage. Amid all of this, Gambhir has got a sweeping triple role with CEO post and equity stake at the Rajasthan Royals.

‘Deal is currently in a transferable’

“A majority of Rajasthan Royals shareholders are selling their stake to the new owners. The deal is currently in a transferable state. One of the owners in RR’s new management has offered Gambhir a two-to-three per cent stake, in addition to the roles of CEO and mentor,” a report on Dainik Jagran claimed.

Can Gambhir Take up The Job?

No, he cannot. He cannot take over as he is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team. In case he has to take up the role, then he would have to step down as India coach - which is highly unlikely to happen. Gambhir has been stellar as a coach in the IPL.

Advertisement

Gambhir has associated himself with two franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. In 2023 and 2024, the LSG side made it to the playoffs, and it is no secret that Gambhir was with KKR when in 2024 as the mentor of the side before taking up the national job after Rahul Dravid exited.

Advertisement