Should Jasprit Bumrah be Rested For India's T20 World Cup 2026 Game vs Netherlands?

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is an asset to have, he is easily the best fast bowler in the world currently. Bumrah has helped the Indian team win championships in the past and could play a pivotal role in the later stages of the T20 World Cup. Now that the Indian team has won three out of three and made it to the Super 8 stage, should the team management contemplate resting the premier pacer? For the unversed, Bumrah missed India's T20 WC tournament opener against the USA, and then featured in the next two games against Namibia and Pakistan.

Why IND Should Rest Bumrah?

It is no secret that Bumrah's body has let him down and the side has suffered due to that. The team would realise that Bumrah's fitness could essentially decide India's fortunes in the marquee event and keeping that in mind, they may contemplate resting him in the Group A dead-rubber. What that will do is keep him fresh for the Super 8. This would also him him manage his workload well. If Bumrah is rested against the Netherlands, there is a high-possibility that Arshdeep Singh may get a game.

India Hot Favourites vs Netherlands