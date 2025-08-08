Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Ignored; Moeen Ali Picks His 'Best' Indian Player

India vs England: It is not easy to ignore Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli while picking a favourite Indian player, but England veteran Moeen Ali has done just that. He picked his best Indian player and that was not Kohli or Rohit - instead he went for KL Rahul. Ali put Rahul in the same pedestal as Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

‘I thought KL’s role within the side was probably the best’

“I think people don’t realise how good someone like KL Rahul is, particularly in opening the batting. He was brilliant last series as well in England, and he is brilliant again this series. I actually think Shubman scored the most runs and was outstanding, but I thought KL’s role within the side was probably the best I have seen him play over the years.

"He is such a good player, and I genuinely believe that he’s one of the best players in the world, and I have said that for a while. Sometimes I just feel he doesn’t take the handbrake off, just free up a bit more, but generally I would say he’s one of the best players in the world,” Moeen Ali said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

KL Shines in England

Rahul played a pivotal role for India in England across the five Tests. He got India off to steady starts and played the long knock as well. The experts time and again praised him for his balance on the crease and the way he left the swinging ball consistently well. He scored 532 runs at an average of 53.20, including two centuries and two fifties.