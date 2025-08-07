'I Obviously Said Sorry': Chris Woakes Reveals The Details Of The Voice Note Rishabh Pant Sent To Him After The IND vs ENG Test Series

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will go down in history as one of the greatest Test series to be played on English soil. The five-match Test series that was played between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw. England had come into The Oval Test match with a 2-1 lead and they had fancied their chances of winning it, but valiant effort from the bowlers of the Indian team denied England their series win.

Chris Woakes Reveals Rishabh Pant's Message For Him

English speedster Chris Woakes coming out to bat on the final day of The Oval Test with a dislocated shoulder was nothing but peak drama. With India needing 1 wicket and England needing 17 runs to win The Oval Test, Chris Woakes walked out to bat with a sling around his injured shoulder. Woakes did not have to face a single delivery, but he kept on running between the wickets and kept England in the race.

Despite his best efforts, Gus Atkinson couldn't help England cross the finishing line and India managed to level the series and denied England their series win. Chris Woakes has now revealed that Rishabh Pant had sent him a voice note asking him if things were all okay at his end.

"I saw Rishabh had put an image of me on Instagram with a salute emoji, so I replied thanking him: ‘Appreciate the love and hope the foot is OK,’ etc. He then sent me a voice note saying: ‘I hope all is OK, good luck with the recovery and I hope we meet again out there some day.’ I obviously said sorry for the broken foot," said Woakes.

