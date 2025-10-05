Updated 5 October 2025 at 09:41 IST
Australian Batter Of Indian Origin Creates History, Scores Quickfire Triple Hundred In Less Than 150 Balls In Grade Cricket
The Western Suburbs were locking horns with Sydney Cricket Club. The match was being played at the Pattern Park
Harjas Singh, the Australian batter of Indian origin, scripted history on September 4, 2025. The batter slammed an impressive and quickfire triple hundred in limited-overs grade cricket. The entire cricketing fraternity has taken notice of Harjas' batting prowess, who was playing for the Western Suburbs against the Sydney Cricket Club at Pattern Park. The Australian batter now holds the record of being the first-ever cricketer to score a triple ton in the limited-overs format of grade-level cricket.
Here's A Look At Singh's Whirlwind Knock
Triple hundred in a fifty-over game is something which is unheard of, and Harjas has ended up attaining this feat in grade cricket. He played a knock of 314 runs off just 141 balls and hit a total of 35 sixes in his historic knock. He is now only the third cricketer, alongside Phil Jaques (321) and Victor Trumper (335), to register triple centuries in New South Wales Premier first-grade cricket.
"Definitely, that's the cleanest ball-striking I've ever done, for sure. It's something I'm quite proud of because I've worked in the off-season quite a bit on my power-hitting, and for it to come off today was quite special," said Harjas.
The young cricketer also said that he could not perform according to his own expectations in the previous two seasons, as he was more concerned about outside his own game. Harjas' triple-hundred might give him the best chance to go on and play for his state team like his teammates Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen, Mahli Beardmann, and Oliver Peake. Konstas, in particular, also made his national team debut earlier this year during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
All You Need To Know About Harjas Singh
The young batter was born in Sydney, Australia. His parents, who are originally from Chandigarh, migrated to Sydney in 2000. The youngster had also played a stellar knock of 55 runs from 64 balls in the U-19 World Cup final between India and Australia in South Africa.
