'T20 WC Winning Captain Is Being Robbed': Netizens Lambast Gautam Gambhir And Selectors After Shubman Gill Succeeds Rohit Sharma As ODI Skipper

Rohit Sharma's time as the Indian captain has come to an end. Shubman Gill will now lead India in the One Day International (ODI) format as well. Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's white-ball captain has been nothing short of legendary. Under Rohit Sharma, India won the World T20 and the Champions Trophy undefeated. After MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma is only the second captain to win the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy both.

Netizens Fume Over Shubman Gill Succeeding Rohit Sharma As ODI Skipper

It has been nearly seven months since Rohit Sharma was last seen playing for India. Both Rohit and Virat last played for Team India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. With Shubman Gill's appointment as the next One Day International (ODI) skipper, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has hinted towards India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit, who cleared the mandatory fitness tests at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) a few days back, is expected to play the role of an opener alongside Shubman Gill.

Many experts and fans of the sport have expected Rohit to continue as the skipper of India's ODI side till the 2027 ODI World Cup, but it is now being reported that Rohit is non-committal towards the ODI World Cup. However, there still isn't any official confirmation about the same. It remains to be seen if the Australia series turns out to be the former skipper's last outing. However, Rohit Sharma's removal as the ODI captain didn't go down too well with a few sections of cricket fans who lambasted Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI.

India vs Australia: ODI Fixtures

October 19: 1st ODI at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23: 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25: 3rd ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

