Australian Cricketer Dies After Blow To Head, Cricket Victoria Mourns Passing Away Of 17-Year-Old Player

Ben Austin, the 17-year-old cricketer from Australia, has passed away after he picked up a serious injury while training in Melbourne. Nearly 11 years after the Phil Hughes tragedy took place, the cricket world is mourning the death of another young player. It has been reported that 17-year-old Ben was training and going through his drills at the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully when the unfortunate incident took place. The teenager was struck by a ball in the head and neck area.

Cricket Victoria Mourns Ben's Death

The teenager's death has sent shockwaves across the global cricketing fraternity and it is now being compared to Phil Hughes' tragic death. Reports state that the youngster was facing an automatic bowling machine while wearing a helmet. As soon as he was struck on the head, the paramedics were rushed and Ben was taken to the Monash Medical Centre. The youngster passed away on October 29, 2025, despite the doctors' best effort.

"Cricket Victoria is deeply saddened & shocked at the passing of 17-year-old Ben Austin from Ferntree Gully Cricket Club. Our sincere love & thoughts are with the Austin family, Ben’s teammates, Ferntree Gully Cricket Club and the Victorian cricket community. Vale Ben," wrote Cricket Victoria in their social media post.

Ben's unfortunate demise solidifies the fact that the sport is not risk-free and there are dangers that come with it, irrespective of the fact that the players are training. Ben was reportedly prepping to play a T20 game against Eildon Park.

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club Ask For Privacy

While confirming Ben's unfortunate demise, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club asked for privacy for his family. "We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community," Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said in a statement while confirming the teenager's death. The club termed the teenager's death as an enormous loss. Ben used to play both Aussie Rules football and cricket.