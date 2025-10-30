'Thank You For Keeping Me In Your Thoughts': Shreyas Iyer Shares Medical Update For First Time After Suffering Spleen Injury

Republic World
Updated 30 October 2025 at 09:54 IST

Shreyas Iyer has taken to his Instagram to share his latest health update. The ODI vice-captain has said that he is recovering and is getting better

Jishu Bhattacharya
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is injured after catching out Australia's Alex Carey during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

Shreyas Iyer's Instagram story | Image: Instagram/@shreyasiyer96

(This is a breaking story. More to follow…)

