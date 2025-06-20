Australian Team in Transition? Marnus Labuschagne Dropped, Injured Steve Smith Ruled Out From Squad For West Indies Tour

West Indies vs Australia: Cricket Australia announced the squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies, and there were plenty of surprises. For starters, Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from the squad. That is certainly the big move by the Australian selectors. Apart from that, premier batter Steve Smith has also been ruled out of the first Test due to a finger injury.

Pat Cummins would be leading the Australian side. In many ways, it will be a period of transition for the Australian team. For the unversed, it will also be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for both sides.

Labuschagne was trusted to open the batting during the World Test Championship final, but he could not get a big score and seems like that led to his downfall.

‘He needs to rediscover’

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects. “We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively," said chief selector George Bailey.

Sam Konstas is in the side after he impressed against India late last year. He will look to make the most of this opportunity. Also, Josh Inglis gets picked in the squad.

Australia Tour of the West Indies

First Test: June 25-29, Bridgetown, Barbados (midnight AEST)

Second Test: July 3-7, St George's, Grenada (midnight AEST)

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)