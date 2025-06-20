India, England Players to Wear Black Armbands During 1st Test at Headingly, Observe Minute Silence Due to...

India vs England: Ahead of the Headingley Test at Leeds starting June 20, the players of both the sides would be wearing a black armband and also observing a minute silence in the memory of those who lost thier lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash. This comes as a heartwarming move. As per reports, the horrific crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London claimed the lives of 274. For the unversed, there were 53 British nationals in the flight as well who lost their lives.

In fact, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant spoke about it during the pre-match presser as well. He admitted that the entire country is 'saddened' by it.

‘Whole of India was saddened’

“What happened with the aircraft, the whole of India was saddened by it,” Pant said.

“The only thing from our side, we’re going to be sticking to how we can make India happy again,” he added.

“The emotion is going to be high always because of what happened in the crash, but at the same time, we are going to put our best foot forward for the country. How we can make them happy is an added responsibility.”

Start of a New Chapter