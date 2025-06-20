ENG vs IND: India Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant Aims To Shatter MS Dhoni's Unique Landmark In Tests Ahead Of England Series

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the first match of the series, at Headingley in Leeds, from June 20th.

The upcoming five-match series will mark the beginning of India's voyage in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). It will also start a new era in the Indian Cricket Team as Shubman Gill is set to don the captain's hat in red-ball cricket.

The Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the second match of the series between England and India from July 2nd. The third match will be played at the iconic Lord's in London, from July 10th.

The fourth and fifth matches of the series will be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and the Kennington Oval in London, from July 23rd and July 31st, respectively.

Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Team India are going through a transition phase. Earlier in May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the captain of the Test team. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named as Gill's deputy in the long format.

Rishabh Pant Aims To Break MS Dhoni's Record In Test Cricket

In the upcoming series against England, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant will aim to break former cricketer MS Dhoni's unique landmark in Test cricket.

Currently, both Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni are the joint highest Indian wicketkeeper-batters to smash the most Test centuries. Both Pant and Dhoni have six centuries in the long format. If Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant smashes a century in the upcoming series, he will become the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to hammer the most centuries in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant's Stats In Tests