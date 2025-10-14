'He Deserves Every Bit Of It': Gautam Gambhir Shrugs Off Concerns Around Shubman Gill's ODI Captaincy

India stamped their authority with a 2-0 Test series win over West Indies in Delhi on Wednesday, and the focus will now shift to the Australia ODI tour. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature under Shubman Gill in the limited-overs format after the 26-year-old is fast-tracked into leadership ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir Extends Support To ODI Captain Shubman Gill

Both Rohit and Virat hadn't been involved in competitive cricket since the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, and there have been various reports regarding their ODI future. But both players have been selected in the ODI squad and will now make their return after 223 days when the Men In Blue take on Australia in the ODI opener on October 19.

Gill has also been elevated as the vice captain in the shortest format, and on being asked about Gill's ODI captaincy, Gautam Gambhir said, “I think he deserves every bit of it. I think he's worked hard, and I've said that he ticks all the boxes. And for me as a coach, I think someone who's saying the right things, doing the right things, working hard, work ethic, commitment, putting his body on the line, being the first guy on the field, what more can a coach ask for? And I know it's tough for him.”

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Remain In Focus In Australia

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are on their way to Australia, as videos have flooded social media. Both stalwarts are in their twilight period of their careers and should they make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup, it could very prove prove to be their final showpiece event in India colours.