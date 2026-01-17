Damien Martyn Overcomes Meningitis, Shares Emotional Update Following Days of Life-Threatening Struggle

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has shared an encouraging update and confirmed that he has won his battle against meningitis. The former cricketer was admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital and was put into an induced coma to help fight the disease.

Meningitis is a dreadful condition that causes inflammation in the surrounding areas of the brain and spinal cord. Damien defeated death and is out of the hospital's intensive care unit and is on the road to recovery.

Damien Martyn Issues Public Statement After Defeating Meningitis

Damien Martyn posted an emotional update after defeating the life-threatening meningitis and reminisced about his days of struggle in a hospital bed after being put into a 'paralysed coma' for eight days. The former Aussie cricketer added that the doctors had provided a 50/50 chance of survival as his life was taken out of his hands.

However, Martyn's miraculous recovery left the doctors in disbelief as he functioned well just four days after coming out of a coma and was eventually released from the hospital.

"So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwaivering support.

"This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change & how precious time is!" Damien Martyn wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Damien Martyn thanked the paramedics as well as the doctors and staff at the Gold Coast University Hospital. He also expressed gratitude to his family and friends, and is grateful for the support he received through messages.

Check Out Damien Martyn's Career In Brief

In his active days as a cricketer, Damien Martyn was a top-order batter for Cricket Australia and picked up significant experience with the side. He features in 67 red-ball and 212 white-ball outings (208 caps in ODIs and four in T20Is).

Martyn was part of Australia's World Cup-winning campaigns in 1999 and played a key role in their 2003 campaign. In the summit clash against India, Damien Martyn and Ricky Ponting's solid partnership jolted India's chances of winning the final.