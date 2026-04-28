Axar Patel in Utter Shock Following DC's Loss vs RCB in IPL 2026: 'Still Don't Understand What Happened'

DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: DC captain Axar Patel could not figure out what happened on Monday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. The Capitals were hammered by RCB by nine wickets in one of the most one-sided affairs in the history of the league. Following the loss, Axar confessed he was still unable to understand what had happened.

‘Don’t understand what happened’

"I still don’t understand what happened. But everyone says that in cricket, every day you have to be on your toes and you have to come back and do the same things again and again. But yes, when you go into the next match, you have to forget this and move on," Axar said at the post-match presentation following the loss.

He added: "Yes, if I talk about today, you can think like that. But I feel ifs and buts will keep happening. You might think that if we had taken that catch or completed that run in the GT game, maybe the momentum would have stayed. But these things keep happening. What’s important is that you come every day and keep doing the same things, stay on your toes, and keep doing what you’ve been doing. The IPL is a very tough tournament - you can’t think even for a day that things will come easy. You have to come and execute every time."

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Can Capitals Bounce Back?

For any team playing any sport, a loss like this can crush all the confidence and hence it would be interesting to see how does the Capitals unit bounce back from this situation.