Mitchell Santner Out Of IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians Rope In Keshav Maharaj As Replacement

The Kiwi all-rounder has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after sustaining a left shoulder injury during MI’s clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 23.

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) have roped in South African spinner Keshav Maharaj for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Mitchell Santner’s replacement.

Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.