Axar Patel Reflects On Team India's Preparation And Focus For The Away White-Ball Series In Australia

India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the 1st ODI match against England, at VCA stadium in Nagpur | Image: ANI

Axar Patel, the Indian bowling all-rounder, has revealed that Team India is focused on tactical preparations rather than worrying about the bouncy conditions while in Australia.

The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in Perth for some much-awaited ODI action. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be in the primary focus as they return to international duty.

Team India will be in action in one-day cricket for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy Final, where the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in a gripping summit clash.

Axar Patel Lays Out India’s Battle Plan for the Australian White-Ball Tour

Upon beginning the team training sessions in Perth, Axar Patel shared some details on Team India's preparations.

The Indian all-rounder revealed that they do not fixate on the bouncy tracks and the familiarity of the conditions. Instead, the dressing room talks are more concentrated on strategising against the opposition.

"I feel that since 2015 (his first visit Down Under), there have been a lot of changes. When we used to come, the talk was about pitches, conditions, bounce, and we used to play less as well.

"When we come now, it doesn't feel like Australian conditions, and we have to be more ready. We are now thinking about where we can make runs, so we talk about strategy and timing. We are not talking about the pitch. We are talking about how we can strategise," Axar Patel said after Team India's second training session in Perth, as quoted by PTI.

Team India Begins The Grind For Upcoming ODI Series Against Australia

Upon their arrival in Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday, Team India sprang into action with an intense training session. The top stars were seen taking up drills and routine exercise as they gear up for action against Australia.

The Indian side would be under pressure to continue their unbeaten ODI streak. They are yet to lose a One-Day match in the year 2025, and captain Shubman Gill will be willing to continue the dominance they have had in the year so far.