WATCH | Rohit Sharma's Little Fan in Tears After She Doesn't Get Clicked With Ex-India Captain; Video Goes Viral

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma may not have played international cricket in a while, but that has not hampered his popularity. Arguably the best batter of the generation, Rohit probably broke the heart of a young fan. The young fan, with her parents, were at the Team hotel and waiting till 2:00 AM in the morning to get a glimpse and get clicked with him. Unfortunately, when Rohit came - all he did was say ‘hi’ to the little girl. That broke her heart as she was hoping she would get clicked with him. She was in tears after not getting clicked with the former India captain. Just goes to show the popularity Rohit enjoys among all age groups.

Meanwhile, spotlight would be on Rohit as he returns to international cricket after a few months. He last featured for the country in the Champions Trophy earlier in the year. Rohit led the side to the title in CT 2025. Fans would be hoping Rohit gets among the runs in Australia. The first ODI takes place at the Optus stadium in Perth on October 19.

Will This be Rohit's Farewell Series?

For the unversed, Rohit has retired from Tests and T20Is and as per his own admission a few months ago - he wants to play the 2027 ODI WC.