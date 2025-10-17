WATCH | Travis Head Certain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Play 2027 ODI World Cup: 'Guess Axar Patel Can...'

India vs Australia: A couple of days ahead of the opening ODI between India-Australia at the Optus stadium in Perth, opener Travis Head made a huge claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. There has been much speculation around the ODI future of Kohli and Rohit. Amid such talks and rumours, Head reckons the two are good enough to feature in the 2027 ODI WC. Head said this and turned towards India allrounder Axar Patel, who simply smiled.

‘Both are going until 2027’

“They have been awesome for India, I guess Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind,” Head told reporters.

“Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027 (looks at Axar Patel and the all-rounder smiles). They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing,” he added.

Ind vs Aus Schedule

The Optus stadium in Perth will host the opening ODI on October 19. The second match of the series will be played on Thursday, October 23, at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

And finally, the Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final match of the ODI series between the two cricket giants.