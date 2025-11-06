Axar Patel Reveals His Preferred Batting Position After POTM Award in Aus-Ind 4th T20I: 'Wherever Team Needs me'

Australia vs India: Axar Patel, India's allrounder, was the star of the show on Thursday during the 4th T20I at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. After giving India the finishing kick with the bat, scoring 21* off 11 balls - he chipped in with two crucial wickets when the game got a little tricky. Eventually, Axar's show helped India edge Australia by 48 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Axar's show also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Over a long period of time, Axar is batting in different positions in the batting order and has been extremely effective. Following India's win, Axar revealed his preferred batting position. As per Axar, he is a team man and would bat anywhere the side needs him to.

‘Whenever the team needs me’

"I got a chance because I went into bat at number 7, so I think I had a chance to get to know the wicket. After I spoke with the batters, they were saying that the wicket is not coming on... There was unexpected bounce and the wicket was a little bit slower, so I just held my position and hit. I think whenever the team needs me that's my preferred (batting) position. If I have an impact for my team, I think that's the best game for me. I don't think that number 6 or 7 is my preferred position. I just go there and think what my team needs now, I'll do that," he said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

Can Ind Clinch Series?

The final game of the series will take place in a couple of days time at the Gabba. Given the momentum India have got with the two consecutive wins, they would certainly start slight favourites in that game.