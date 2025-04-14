Axar Patel Strengthens DC's Morale With Impactful Dressing Room Address After Tough Loss To MI, Says 'We Are Allowed To Lose'

The Delhi Capitals were handed their first loss of the IPL 2025 season. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians handed them a loss upon their return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After losing the thriller-of-a-clash, skipper Axar Patel uplifted the team as the loss was tough to digest as the Capitals lost despite a gritty performance by the players. Axar wanted to put the loss behind them and focus on the matches ahead.

Axar Patel Uplifts Morale After DC's Tough Loss

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel could be seen offering words of wisdom to a sombre dressing room after they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was the Capitals' first defeat in the IPL 2025 season. The DC skipper was seen lifting the team's morale and wanted everyone to keep smiling. Axar also expressed that they were allowed to lose as well and also urged them not to worry.

"Big smile on the face, please. It's okay, we are allowed to lose. Don't worry guys. Cheers. Big smile please," Axar Patel said at the beginning of the video shared by Delhi Capitals.

Hemang Badani Showers Praise On Karun Nair

One of Delhi Capitals' biggest positives was Karun Nair, who entered the match as an Impact played and smacked 89 off 40 balls. He almost pulled off a heist with his spectacular batting in the thrilling clash. Nair's knock was special as it marked his return to the IPL after 1077 days. Delhi Capitals' coach Hemang Badani was particularly impressed with the gritty knock.

"We've had Karun who got a 90 (89) and Abishek who got a 35 (33)... I'm not thinking too hard about it. The next time we chase, I'm sure we'll do it with the same intent and bravery," the Delhi Capitals' head coach said in the video.