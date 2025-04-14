sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Axar Patel Strengthens DC's Morale With Impactful Dressing Room Address After Tough Loss To MI, Says 'We Are Allowed To Lose'

Updated April 14th 2025, 19:30 IST

Axar Patel Strengthens DC's Morale With Impactful Dressing Room Address After Tough Loss To MI, Says 'We Are Allowed To Lose'

Mumbai Indians have defeated the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and handed them their first IPL 2025 loss by 12 runs.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Axar Patel at the dressing room
Axar Patel at the dressing room | Image: X/@DelhiCapitals

The Delhi Capitals were handed their first loss of the IPL 2025 season. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians handed them a loss upon their return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After losing the thriller-of-a-clash, skipper Axar Patel uplifted the team as the loss was tough to digest as the Capitals lost despite a gritty performance by the players. Axar wanted to put the loss behind them and focus on the matches ahead.

Axar Patel Uplifts Morale After DC's Tough Loss

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel could be seen offering words of wisdom to a sombre dressing room after they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was the Capitals' first defeat in the IPL 2025 season. The DC skipper was seen lifting the team's morale and wanted everyone to keep smiling. Axar also expressed that they were allowed to lose as well and also urged them not to worry.

"Big smile on the face, please. It's okay, we are allowed to lose. Don't worry guys. Cheers. Big smile please," Axar Patel said at the beginning of the video shared by Delhi Capitals.

Also Read: Amid Disappointing Run, CSK Urged To Undergo Huge Change Against LSG: 'Send Ravindra Jadeja Up The Order'

Hemang Badani Showers Praise On Karun Nair

One of Delhi Capitals' biggest positives was Karun Nair, who entered the match as an Impact played and smacked 89 off 40 balls. He almost pulled off a heist with his spectacular batting in the thrilling clash. Nair's knock was special as it marked his return to the IPL after 1077 days. Delhi Capitals' coach Hemang Badani was particularly impressed with the gritty knock.

"We've had Karun who got a 90 (89) and Abishek who got a 35 (33)... I'm not thinking too hard about it. The next time we chase, I'm sure we'll do it with the same intent and bravery," the Delhi Capitals' head coach said in the video.

The Delhi Capitals will now face off against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16, 2025.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Promises To Give Wanindu Hasaranga Special Gift, RCB's Special Post For Former Bengaluru Teammates Goes Viral

Published April 14th 2025, 19:30 IST