Virat Kohli Promises To Give Wanindu Hasaranga Special Gift, RCB's Special Post For Former Bengaluru Teammates Goes Viral

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently decimated the Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. The match was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Courtesy of this dominant victory, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently stationed in the third spot on the IPL 2025 Points Table. Interestingly, RCB has won all their away games so far and has lost both their home games.

It was yet another masterclass by Virat Kohli that helped RCB register another clinical victory. Virat Kohli scored a stupendous 62 off 45 deliveries. Kohli hit four boundaries and two sixes and scored these runs with a strike rate of 137.78. Kohli also became the first Indian player to score 100 T20 fifties. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently in a good space, and they are ticking almost all the boxes now, contrary to their reputation and past records.

Virat Kohli Promises To Give Wanindu Hasaranga His Bat

Wanindu Hasaranga, who played for the Rajasthan Royals, had a very dismal outing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the three overs that he bowled, Hasaranga gave away 33 runs at an economy of 11.00. Interestingly, Wanindu Hasaranga and Virat Kohli have been former RCB teammates, and both of them had a chance to catch up after the RR vs RCB match.

After the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, Wanindu Hasaranga met Virat Kohli and tested out one of his iconic MRF bats. Virat Kohli, in return, asked Hasaranga if the bat was light or heavy. The former RCB skipper promised Wanindu Hasaranga that he will gift him a bat when he comes to play in Bengaluru for Rajasthan's reverse fixture.

Virat Kohli's Stellar IPL 2025 Continues