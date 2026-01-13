Ayush Badoni or Nitish Reddy - Who Will Replace Washington Sundar? India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: Hosts India won the opening ODI against New Zealand comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Now, with Washington Sundar ruled out of the series due to a side strain injury, the question is - who will replace him? The Board of Control of Cricket in India named Ayush Badoni as Sundar's replacement, but will he get a game?

Badoni or Reddy - Who Will Replace Sundar?

If one simple goes by the pecking order, Nitish Reddy makes the XI for the second ODI, but is it going to go that way?

Badoni has replaced Sundar for a reason. Badoni is a like-for-like replacement for Sundar. He bowls spin and bats well.

Does that mean he is going to make his ODI debut? Badoni has batted at No. 6 during the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy games and that is a slot he would be eyeing with KL Rahul occupying the No. 5 position.

One feels conditions would be taken into account while picking the XI for Rajkot. The venue has traditionally assisted spinners and that is where Badoni stands a solid chance of making the XI.

With NZ having five left-handers in their side, Badoni, who bowls off-spin, could be picked as he would be a nice match-up against the Kiwi batters in the middle phase of the innings.

Hosts Eye Series

India would know that if they win in Rajkot they would take an unassailable lead and win the series.