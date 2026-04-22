Ayush Mhatre Breaks Silence After Being Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Injury: 'Will Come Back Stronger'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prodigy Ayush Mhatre has finally broken his silence after being ruled out of the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying that he will come back stronger.

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CSK Rocked By Injury Blow

On April 21, CSK announced via their official social media handle that the young talent had sustained a hamstring injury during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), ruling him out for the rest of the season.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6–12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," CSK wrote in their official statement.

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During Chennai’s defeat to Hyderabad, Mhatre picked up the injury in the fifth over when he pushed for a second run. As he neared the non-striker’s end, he slowed down and appeared to abandon the attempt.

The physio quickly came onto the field to check on him. Despite the evident discomfort, Mhatre chose to continue batting instead of retiring hurt, but his innings ended just a couple of balls later.

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Before his dismissal, he had played a blistering knock of 30 runs off just 13 deliveries, striking at 230.77 with five boundaries and a six.

Ayush Mhatre Opens Up After Being Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

The 18-year-old later took to his official Instagram account, expressing disappointment at missing the rest of the season while also wishing the franchise luck for the remaining matches.

"Disappointed to not be able to contribute to @chennaiipl anymore in IPL 2026, but promise to come back stronger. Wishing the team all the best for the rest of the season. Thanks for all the yellove and support," Mhatre wrote.