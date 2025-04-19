IPL 2025: Thor Ragnarok's Viral Meme Resurfaces Online After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Poor Run At Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru succumbed to a five-wicket loss against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB managed to score just 95 runs in their quota of 14 overs in a rain-curtailed game.

The Bengaluru bowlers tried to make a match out of whatever RCB had, but the Punjab batters, slowly but steadily, aced the chase and defeated the Bengaluru side. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been immaculate with their game plans this season, but it is their home game woes that have been hurting them.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played seven games so far and have won only four. All three losses that RCB have sustained so far in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League have been at home. RCB also have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.446, and they are well and truly in contention to qualify for the playoffs. But RCB's poor home run is concerning, and they need to turn things around pretty quickly.

Famous Thor Ragnarok Meme Resurfaces After RCB's Loss In Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's struggles at home have been pretty evident this season. Contrary to all the other nine teams, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are finding it tough to win at home.

Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood recently opened up on the pitch at the Chinnaswamy stadium and said that it is no more the same pitch, and the batters need to adapt to the conditions. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's five-wicket loss to Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings, a viral Thor Ragnarok meme resurfaced online.

The meme showcases God of Death Hella as RCB, Thor as other teams, and Surtur as Chinnaswamy, which blows into pieces. The meme is a perfect representation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fate in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Josh Hazlewood's Heroics Go In Vain In Chinnaswamy