Injury Concerns Hit Australia Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Nathan Ellis To Miss Remainder Of BBL Due To Fitness Issues

Hobart Hurricanes skipper and pacer Nathan Ellis will miss the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 with a hamstring injury, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Hurricanes, who are playing the BBL challenger match against the Sydney Sixers on Friday, are vying for back-to-back BBL titles.

The winner of the Hurricanes vs Sixers match at the SCG on Friday will progress to the finals and face the Perth Scorchers for the BBL trophy.

Ellis, who sustained an injury against Brisbane Heat, missed the Knockout match against Melbourne Stars, which the Hurricanes narrowly won by three runs.

He had travelled to Sydney hoping to be fit for the Sixers match, but was ruled out just hours before the game, with batter Charlie Wakim named as his replacement. In Ellis' absence, Ben McDermott will captain the Hurricanes.

"The Hobart Hurricanes can confirm that skipper Nathan Ellis will miss the remainder of the BBL season and the BBL15 finals due to hamstring tightness. Ellis, who missed the Knockout on Wednesday night, was aiming to return for the final two matches of the BBL finals but was unfortunately unable to overcome the injury," the Hobart-based franchise said in a statement, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Ellis is the Hurricanes' leading wicket-taker in the ongoing BBL season, having claimed 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 21.29. Ellis had already been rested from Australia's three-match T20I series in Pakistan starting January 29, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the challenger clash against the Sixers, the Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Hobart Hurricanes playing 11: Tim Ward, Mitchell Owen, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott (C), Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (Wk), Chris Jordan, Rishad Hossain, Will Prestwidge, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake.