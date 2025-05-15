Babar Azam Brutally Trolled by Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Record Ahead of PSL 2025 Resumption; England Star Uses Indian Connect

PSL 2025: Babar Azam may not be in the best of form, still his records speak for him and he is easily among the best to have represented his country. But, Babar has time and again been criticised for his tendency to take time and not be an aggressor right from the start - something that the modern-day game demands.

THE REASON…

And that is the only reason why he is got roasted by England cricketer Sam Billings. The English keeper-batter, who plays for the Lahore Qalandars, took to Instagram and shared a story after hitting the fastest fifty in PSL 2025, in just 19 balls. Billings posted his feat along with Babar's fifty, which came off 47 balls and was the slowest fifty in PSL 2025. The Qalandars star achieved the feat against the Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Babar registered the embarrassing record against the Islamabad United.

In fact, there was a bizarre Indian connect as well in Billings Instagram story as he used a piece of music from the Indian TV series Panchayat.

Meanwhile, the suspended-Pakistan Super League is set to resume from May 17 and the final would be played on May 25.

In the wake of the tensions with India, the Pakistan Cricket Board was planning to relocate the PSL to the UAE.

“This is because of the problems the Board and the franchises, excluding Multan Sultans, are facing in convincing their overseas players to return for the remaining matches to wrap up the league this year," a franchise official was quoted as saying by PTI.